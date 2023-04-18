NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Two people were arrested Sunday afternoon for allegedly having sex in a car in a parking lot outside a North Charleston seafood restaurant.

Jeffery Smerek, 50, and Rebekah Leigh Hawes, 40, were both charged with indecent exposure after the incident at Welch’s Seafood restaurant along Rivers Avenue, North Charleston police said.

According to a report, callers advised authorities that the couple was having sex in a blue BMW. The car did not have any window tinting and was in view of multiple customers and children.

When officers arrived, police said they saw the man and woman actively engaging in a lewd act before asking them “make themselves decent” and get out of the car.

Smerek was taken to the Al Cannon Detention Center, while Hawes had to get medical clearance before she was taken to jail.