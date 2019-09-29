Couple sought after 11 NC car break-ins, including theft caught on video, police say

HOLLY RIDGE, N.C. (WNCN/WNCT) — Police at the North Carolina coast are looking for a couple they say are involved in nearly a dozen vehicle break-ins — one of which was caught on video.

The incidents happened late September 17 and early the next morning when several vehicles were broken into in the Village of Folkstone, Holly Ridge police said.

Cambrin Bennett in a photo from Holly Ridge police

Video surveillance released by police captured a woman entering a vehicle and taking loose change, according to officers. In the video, she also appears to try to open the door of a van in the driveway.

Detectives identified the suspects as Cambrin Bennett, 21, of Hampstead and Shannon Randall Turner, 34, of Indiana. Turner has tattoos on both arms, police said.

Warrants have been issued for both suspects for 11 counts of felony breaking and entering vehicle, seven counts of larceny and felony conspiracy.

Police in the Onslow County town said the couple is traveling in a tan 1998 Buick Century sedan with Indiana tags – 597NQ.

If anyone has any information they are asked to call Detective Faircloth at 910-329-4076 or email at lfaircloth@hollyridgepd.net.