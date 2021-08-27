COVID-19 in NC: Record numbers of patients in hospital ICUs, on ventilators

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina health officials are reporting record numbers of patients in intensive care units and on ventilators with COVID-19.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said Friday that 912 adults were in ICUs across the state, with 574 on ventilators.

The count of intensive care patients increased by 29 from Thursday when NCDHHS reported the previous high of 883.

The agency also says the number of people on ventilators increased by 37 and exceeded 500 for the third day in a row — the only times during the pandemic that it surpassed 500.

North Carolina health officials reported 8,620 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, as well as another 60 deaths. On Wednesday, August became the pandemic’s deadliest month since February.

The state has not released the full COVID-19 statistics for the day yet. This story will be updated as that information becomes available.