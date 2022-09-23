RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A cow caused a crash involving multiple vehicles in High Point on Wednesday night, according to the NC Highway Patrol.

At 9:21 p.m., troopers responded to a report of a crash on US 29 near US 311 in Randolph County.

A 62-year-old Thomasville man, a 27-year-old Greensboro driver and a 60-year-old Denton man were going west in the outside lane US 29 when they encountered a black cow in the road.

The three drivers were unable to avoid the cow and hit it.

The Thomasville man and Greensboro driver safely moved their vehicles to the right shoulder of the road after the crash. The Denton man, however, went off the road to the right and overturned.

The Thomasville man, one passenger in his vehicle and the Greensboro driver were not injured in the crash.

The Denton man and three other passengers in his vehicle suffered minor injuries but were not taken from the scene.

A 32-year-old High Point man was walking along US 29 and trying to flag drivers down to warn them of the danger ahead when he was also hit.

He suffered serious injuries and was taken to High Point Regional Hospital in High Point.

At 9:22 p.m., another crash happened. A 35-year-old Thomasville man was going west on US 29 when he was unable to avoid the cow and hit it. The man was not injured.

One westbound lane of US 29 near US 311 was closed for around two hours during the investigation.

Troopers cleared the scene at 11:18 p.m.