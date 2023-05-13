BOONE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Cows led officers to a suspect hiding in a pasture after he fled from law enforcement Tuesday, according to the Boone Police Department.

Police said 34-year-old Joshua Russell Minton, of Millers Creek, ran away from officers during a May 9 traffic stop.

Milton is accused of leading officers and Watauga County Sheriff’s deputies on a chase before abandoning his vehicle in the area of Hwy 421 and Hwy 221 in Deep Gap.

Officers said they were unable to see exactly where the suspect ran, but a group of cows came to help.

“Apparently cows do not want suspected criminals loitering in their pasture and quickly assisted our officers by leading them directly to where the suspect was hiding. The cows communicated with the officers as best they could and finally just had the officers follow them to the suspect’s location,” police said in a news release.

Mitten is facing multiple charges, including felony flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle, driving with license revoked, and disorderly conduct. He was issued a $20,000 secured bond.

Boone Police jokingly said they were looking into their next steps in incorporating a “Bovine Tracking Unit” into the department.