CPD: Suspect wanted for multiple crimes apprehended after officer-involved shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Police say Montrez Simmons is the suspect connected to Tuesday night’s officer-involved shooting that happened in North Charleston. Simmons was injured in the shooting and is reportedly in critical condition at a local hospital.

Authorities say Simmons has a violent past and is wanted in two other violent crimes in Charleston and Georgetown County including a deadly stabbing in Georgetown on January 8th. Simmons is also wanted in separate car-jackings, one in Mount Pleasant on Sunday and one Tuesday night in Downtown Charleston.

Police say the initial call came in just before 6:30pm Tuesday night from a victim who had just been car-jacked in downtown Charleston. Police were later able to identify the vehicle through the victim’s description in North Charleston. Officers then attempted a traffic stop of the suspect in an area off Spruill Avenue in North Charleston.

Police say the armed suspect was shot after a short pursuit. Officers with the Charleston Police Department rendered aid to the suspect before he was transported to the hospital. No officers were injured in the shooting and those involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave. Police Chief Luther Reynolds says Simmons has undergone a “few” surgeries at this point.

Simmons has two outstanding warrants with the Mount Pleasant Police Department for a car-jacking and assault on Sunday. Mount Pleasant Police say Simmons approached a couple and young child at their car in the Whole Foods parking lot where Simmons allegedly pistol whipped the driver of the vehicle before getting in and driving away.

Simmons is wanted in a deadly stabbing that occurred around 11:00 p.m. on January 8th in Georgetown. A spokesperson with the department says bolos for Simmons arrest had been issued, they were informed Wednesday morning Simmons had been involved in the officer involved shooting.

Chief Reynolds says the incident is part of an uptick in violent crime, drug overdoses and related deaths in the area that his department and community leaders are working hard to reverse. Reynolds says Charleston remains a safe city and leaders are working to work together as a community.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is continuing to investigate the officer involved shooting.