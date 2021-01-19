CPD: Suspect wanted for string of crimes injured in officer-involved shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple agencies responded to a Tuesday night incident that ended on Spruill Avenue in which a suspect wanted for a string of crimes was shot by a member of law enforcement following a vehicle pursuit.

According to Chief Luther Reynolds with the Charleston Police Department (CPD), the suspect was a violent career criminal, and the suspect was armed.

The suspect is being charged with a murder in Georgetown, a Sunday carjacking in Mount Pleasant, and a Tuesday night carjacking in Charleston.

The Tuesday night carjacking occurred at Maple and Rutledge, and officers pursued the stolen vehicle.

“At the conclusion of the pursuit, shots were fired.” The suspect was taken to MUSC for a gunshot wound.

Chief Reynolds emphasized that this was the second time in a matter of weeks that law enforcement has been called to a violent incident that resulted in a shooting.

The State Law Enforcement Division will investigate.

The nature of the incident is unclear, but motorists have been asked to avoid the area.

State Troopers appear to be on scene as well.

