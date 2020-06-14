Crash reported on I-95 south in Robeson County

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – A wreck has been reported on I-95 South in Lumberton, according to first responders.

Lumberton Rescue and EMS posted a photo of the crash and asked to drivers to use other routes.

The wreck is at Exit 22 near Highway 301.

NCDOT says there will be a high impact to traffic in the area.

