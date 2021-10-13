Lane of I-95 in Robeson County reopened after crash involving tractor-trailer

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — One lane of Interstate 95 South in Robeson County has been reopened after a crash involving a tractor-trailer.

The crash happened shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday at mile marker 25 near Highway 301, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. Images of the crash from a NCDOT webcam showed first responders working in the area and debris scattered on the highway.

One lane of the highway was reopened about 2:35 p.m. However, cleanup crews continue to work in the area, and it remains unclear clear when the highway will be fully reopened.

There has been word on any possible injuries. Count on News13 for updates.