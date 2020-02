SCOTLAND CO, NC (WBTW) – One person has died after a crash in Scotland County north of Laurinburg on Wednesday morning.

Troopers were called out just before 7 a.m. to the wreck on Old Wire Road, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol. The name of the deceased has not been released.

This is a developing story. No further information is available at this time.

Count on News13 for updates as they become available.