MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WNCN) — A car crash early Friday morning killed a University of Mount Olive senior and injured three other students, according to the university.

Peyton Lee in a photo from Mount Olive University

The driver, 20-year-old Dylan Stacy, also a senior at the university, was charged with driving while intoxicated and driving after consuming under the age of 21, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said. He was taken to Cayne Memorial Hospital after the crash but later cleared for release.

The single-car wreck happened just after 1:15 a.m. on Cricket Ridge Road in Wayne County, NCSHP said.

A passenger in the car, Peyton Lee, of Four Oaks, died after in the crash, the school said. Lee was soon to earn his degree in agriculture.

Two junior students, who were passengers in the car, were hurt, authorities said. One was in critical condition after being flown to Vidant Memorial Hospital in Greenville; the other student was taken to Wayne Memorial but also later cleared for release.

The university held a “time of prayer” Friday evening for those involved in the crash.

“It is an extremely sad day for the University of Mount Olive,” the university’s president, Dr. H. Edward Croom, said in a statement to students, staff members and families. “We are a close-knit family here at the University, and this has hit us hard. We extend our heartfelt sympathies to the Lee family, and we uplift all of the others in our prayers. Please be in prayer for all four of these families and for our University family!”

A memorial has been placed inside a chapel at the school in honor of Lee.