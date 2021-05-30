Crash on Interstate 26 injures 2 Berkeley County sheriff’s deputies while they helped troopers investigate earlier wreck

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – Two Berkeley County sheriff’s deputies were injured early Sunday morning after a crash occurred on Interstate 26 while they were helping South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers investigate an earlier crash, the SCHP said.

The deputies were taken to the hospital, according to Master Trooper Brian Lee said. There’s no word on their injuries.

The incident happened about 1:10 a.m. while a 2016 Chevrolet was traveling east on I-26 at College Park Road and hit two vehicles, Lee said. Troopers have not released information about the initial crash or identified the driver of the Chevrolet involved in the crash that injured the officers.

The crash remains under investigation by the SCHP and the Multi-Disciplinary Accident Investigation Team. Count on News13 for updates.