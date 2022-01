ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Crews have cleared the scene of a vehicle crash that slowed traffic on Interstate 95 in Robeson County Sunday afternoon, and the highway is fully reopened, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The left lane of I-95 near mile-marker 17 north near Highway 72 in the Lumberton area was shut down about 3:15 p.m. because of the crash, NCDOT said.

No other information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.