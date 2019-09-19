NC deputies trying to ID man who allegedly dumped kittens near road

NEW BERN, NC (WNCT) – The Craven County Sheriff’s Office said it needs the public’s help to identify a man who allegedly dumped four kittens on the side of a road in New Bern on Wednesday.



Deputies said on Wednesday morning in New Bern, a surveillance camera captured footage of a man in a pickup truck leaving four kittens in a tote on the side of Old Airport Road.

Anyone with information on the identity of the man in the photos is asked to call the Craven County Sheriff’s Office Animal Protective Division at 252-636-6620, or Craven County Communications at 252-633-2357.

Craven Co., NC Sheriff’s Office

