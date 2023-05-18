CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two construction workers remain missing and 15 other workers have been rescued as firefighters across Charlotte continue to battle a massive five-alarm fire Thursday at a construction site in the SouthPark area of south Charlotte.

In addition to the multiple rescues, one person was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries, and two others were evaluated at the scene, Medic confirmed.

The apartment complex fire broke out just after 9:00 a.m. Thursday, May 18, in the 7700 block of Liberty Row Drive. Large black clouds of smoke and flames could be seen from miles away.

Thick smoke and soot were filling the streets surrounding the immediate area. Many were observed watching the fire, wearing masks, and coughing as crews responded.

Emergency officials warned everyone to avoid the area as smoke is decreasing air quality.

More than 90 firefighters responded to the fire Thursday and battled the flames in conditions over 2,000 degrees, the Charlotte Fire chief said.

Charlotte Fire plan to remain at the scene indefinitely.

A friend just sent me this video showing the heavy black smoke connected to the fire in South Park right now. @Queen_City_News pic.twitter.com/xEHzqF6d3q — Daniel Pierce (@DanielDPierce) May 18, 2023

Terminal radar at the airport is picking up the smoke from the fire! pic.twitter.com/qPwNxDEG1J — Andrew Brightman (@ABrightManWx) May 18, 2023

Crane Operator Rescue

A construction worker was observed trapped on top of a crane at the scene of the large fire in the SouthPark area on Thursday. The man has since been rescued.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Charlotte Fire said. The crane operator was one of 15 workers rescued from the construction site.

The Waxhaw Fire Chief told Queen City News the crane operator in SouthPark was rescued by first “putting plenty of water on the crane to ensure the metal didn’t twist or collapse.”

“Then firefighters climbed over 100 feet up the crane to help rescue the operator who had begun climbing down,” the chief said.

Medic reported that one person was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and two others were evaluated and refused transport. Medic said they remain at the scene providing support to firefighters.

Fire crews just walked by us asking for who oversees this construction site. There is still a crane operator trapped at the top of his crane. @Queen_City_News pic.twitter.com/0XStgbrbrU — Brett Baldeck (@BrettBaldeck) May 18, 2023

Here is my vantage point of the crane worker who is up above his heavy smoke and fire @Queen_City_News pic.twitter.com/fCFx6fmsFR — Daniel Pierce (@DanielDPierce) May 18, 2023

Impacts Of Fire Observed Miles Away

Residents reported charred debris landing in neighborhoods roughly two miles away.

Photo: Doug Coats, Queen City News Photo: Doug Coats, Queen City News

Charlotte Medic confirmed to Queen City News multiple units responded to the scene, as well as units from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, in addition to Charlotte Fire.

Crews continue to extinguish ‘spot’ and ‘rooftop fires’ in the area.

A public safety alert was sent out to nearby residents. “CFD is battling a large fire in SouthPark, do not call 911 unless you have an emergency.”

Just got this push alert. CFD is battling a five-alarm fire in Southpark right now. @Queen_City_News pic.twitter.com/j2AUN8C52j — 𝕄𝕠𝕣𝕘𝕒𝕟 𝔽𝕣𝕒𝕟𝕔𝕖𝕤 (@MorganFrancesTV) May 18, 2023

Second Fire Reported

Crews in Charlotte responded to a second separate fire just streets away from the original fire at the Rocket Mortgage building. An employee told Queen City News they were evacuated about an hour ago after debris from the nearby blaze fell onto their roof.

Road Closures

CMPD is assisting the Charlotte Fire Department with road closures in the area. Please avoid the SouthPark area and seek alternate routes. Drivers are asked to avoid until further notice:

Liberty Row Drive

Fairview Road

Assembly Street

Barclay Downs Drive

Park South Drive

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools reports that no schools have been impacted by the fire.

A relief tent has been set up to help the nearly 100 firefighters at the scene battling the blaze.