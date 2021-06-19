Browns Ferry Road in Georgetown County closed after deadly crash, authorities say

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WBTW) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a deadly crash involving two vehicles at Browns Ferry Road near Johnson Road in Georgetown County, the South Carolina Department of Public Safety said.

No additional information is immediately available, including the number of deaths or injuries.

Browns Ferry Road is expected to remain closed for an extended amount of time, according to Georgetown County Emergency Management. Drivers are advised to use an alternate route.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the crash about 7:15 a.m. and is handling the investigation. Horry County Fire Rescue is assisting at the scene. Count on News13 for updates.