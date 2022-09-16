HART COUNTY, Ga. (WSPA) – Crews have recovered the body of a pilot who was killed when a plane crashed into Lake Hartwell Saturday.

The Beech BE55 plane departed Punta Gorda, Florida Saturday morning before it crashed into the lake around 12:30 p.m.

Only one person, the pilot, was on board the aircraft when it went down.

It took crews several days to pull the wreckage from the water after the aircraft became tangled in tree branches upside down in 120 feet of water, according to the Hart County Sheriff’s Office.

The aircraft was lifted to the surface Thursday evening.

Officials have not yet identified the pilot.

The NTSB is investigating the cause of the crash.