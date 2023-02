Kayaker rescued after getting stuck in pluff mud near Awendaw on Sunday | Photo: Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District

AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD) – A kayaker was rescued late Sunday afternoon after getting stuck in pluff mud in Charleston County.

The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District said emergency crews responded at about 5:40 p.m. to the boat ramp off Chandler Road after getting a report of a watercraft in distress.

One kayaker was stuck in the pluff mud, they said.

The Charleston County Volunteer Rescue Squad also responded with an airboat to assist.