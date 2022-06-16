NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The North Charleston Fire Department responded to a fire in the parking garage at Charleston International Airport on Thursday.

The fire has been put out, but several units remain on scene. There are no reported injuries.

Officials say around 11:15 a.m. a driver entering the airport’s Daily Parking Garage noticed a “burning smell” coming from his vehicle on the second level of the parking deck. Upon arrival, he observed fire and smoke coming from underneath the vehicle.

The driver was able to exit the vehicle safely and contacted emergency responders.

The Daily Parking Garage is expected to remain closed for the next several hours. Parking guests will be redirected to the Hourly Parking Garage and Economy B Parking lot, according to airport officials.