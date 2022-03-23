CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A kitchen fire reported Wednesday at Charlotte Douglas International Airport has been contained and emergency crews were purging the smoke from the building. Passenger activity has officially resumed at the airport, authorities confirmed with QCN.

“We are working with fire officials and partners to resume full service,” CLT Airport tweeted.

Scene of the fire at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport

Photo: Denny Fynny

Photo: Denny Fynny

Photo: Denny Fynny

Photo: Denny Fynny

As the fire broke out at the airport Wednesday afternoon, multiple fire engines could be seen outside the departure and arrivals terminal.

Authorities said the kitchen fire occurred in the atrium area. Passengers were safely removed from the atrium area to the concourses, airport officials said.

Video sent to Queen City News shows fire alarms going off inside the airport.

Passengers who were evacuated during the incident have since been brought back into the Terminal, airport officials said.

The roadway in front of the Terminal was temporarily closed to traffic for emergency crews. Arrivals and departures continued during this time, airport officials said.

Local arriving passengers were temporarily not allowed into the Terminal Wednesday afternoon.

There were no mentions of any injuries. Witnesses told QCN hundreds of travelers could be seen outside the airport. One woman, who was working at the Burger King inside the airport, could be seen shouting that the fire reportedly started there before someone took her away.

Check the status of your flight at Charlotte Douglas International Airport by clicking here.