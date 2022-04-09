SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — Former President Trump is set to take the stage at a rally in central North Carolina early Saturday evening.

People started showing up at “The Farm at 95″ Friday to see Trump speak. Hundreds of people began camping out Friday ahead of the “Save America” rally.

The event which officially begins at 7 p.m. includes a lineup of Republican candidates endorsed by Trump.

Those candidates include Representative Ted Budd, who is now looking to secure a Senate seat.

First-term Congressman Madison Cawthorn and Congressional hopeful Bo Hines are also slated to speak at the rally which is at a venue just northeast of Selma along Interstate 95.

For Trump fans and conservatives at the rally, the issues they say are top of mind are increased inflation, leading to a heightened cost of living and gas prices.

“What we are seeing now is the truth fighting itself,” said Lashue Sharpless who was at the rally Saturday afternoon. “What you see is everything that you had, you don’t have anymore, more of what you had to spend and save as a family you have less of that.”

Crowds at the “Save America” rally near Selma in North Carolina Saturday. CBS 17 photo

The rally is happening less than six weeks ahead of North Carolina’s primary election on May 17.

President Joe Biden will travel to Greensboro on Thursday to discuss topics such as rebuilding the supply chain and battling inflation.