Cunningham says plan would boost South Carolina COVID-19 shots

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham is rolling out a plan to boost South Carolina’s COVID-19 vaccinations.
The former congressman said Monday that the number is low due to a lack of leadership by Republican Gov. Henry McMaster. Vaccination rates in South Carolina have been among the nation’s lowest, with just over 44% of eligible residents fully dosed.
Cunningham said he would create a “Vaccine Ambassador Program,” with public service announcements by well-known South Carolinians.
Cunningham also proposed a “primetime Oval Office-style address” to press the need to get vaccinated, and creation of a vaccine incentive program to raffle off prizes to vaccinated South Carolinians.
McMaster previously said while getting the COVID-19 vaccine was the right decision for him, other people reluctant to get the shot need to talk to friends, pastors and doctors and decide if it is best for them.