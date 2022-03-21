COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- Curtis Loftis announced Monday that he will seek another term as State Treasurer.

The State Treasurer manages, invests, and retains custody of about $60 billion in public funds and safeguards more than $750 million in unclaimed property money.

“It is a privilege to serve the citizens of this state, and I am excited to continue the important work of boosting the state’s investment earnings and saving taxpayer dollars by cutting costs and eliminating fraud,” Loftis said. “I am grateful for the support I have received from hard-working people across this state and want them to know I’m still fighting for them.”

Loftis, who calls himself the “Taxpayer’s Friend,” has overseen the modernization of South Carolina’s financial operations while administering programs that encourage increased college savings, investment accounts for those with disabilities, and financial literacy in K-12 schools.

During his tenure, Loftis has returned hundreds of millions of dollars in unclaimed property to individuals and made reforms to the state’s pension fund including reduced fees, lowered risks, and increased rate of returns.

In addition to managing the state’s budget and debt, the State Treasurer oversees the Future Scholar 529 College Savings Plan which currently has almost $6 billion in assets under management and 200,000 account holders.

Loftis launched the Palmetto ABLE Saving Program in 2017 to aid disabled South Carolinians and created the Financial Literacy Master Teacher Program which provides specialized training and curriculum resources to K-12 educators who teach financial literacy.

Loftis was first elected in 2010 and is currently serving his third term as State Treasurer.