WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three men allegedly associated with a group called “Dad’s Against Predators” have been identified as being a part of a robbery and shooting at a Target store in late June, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Police found a person injured at the store after responding at 8:32 p.m. on June 28.

“Caller advised there was one shot fired inside the store,” and “we have blood inside” can be heard on a 911 call.

Officers cleared employees and customers out the store while they searched for the shooter. Customers told FOX8 that moments before the crowd rushed to the door for safety, they heard a loud bang inside the store.

A short time later, a man checked into the hospital with facial injuries. He told police that he was approached by three men inside the Target who began assaulting him.

The man acknowledged pulling out a gun and firing one round to stop the assault, but he said the three men continued to assault him and stole his gun before leaving the store.

Investigators later determined that the three men associated with D.A.P. apparently “lured” the victim to the store using an app called “Meet Up” and then confronted him about why he came to the meeting.

During the confrontation, one of the D.A.P. members began recording the interaction on his cell phone and the man slapped the phone away, police said. That led to a fight that ended with one of the D.A.P. members being shot in the leg and the man being assaulted and having his gun stolen from him.

Police have recovered a handgun used during the fight. The investigation is still active and ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online. Information given to Crime Stoppers can be done anonymously. The Text-A-Tip program can be reached at 336-276-1717 and allows you to text tips, photos and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Tips sent via text are not anonymous.