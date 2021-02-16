Damage reported, thousands without power after possible tornado touches down in Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A possible tornado touched down Monday night in Brunswick County, North Carolina, according to CBS affiliate WWAY.

The National Weather Service said structural and home damage was reported in the Windsor Circle area of Ocean Ridge Plantation near Highway 17, according to WWAY.

More damage from this destructive tornado at Ocean Ridge Planation in Brunswick county. https://t.co/H6KFpm2Aex pic.twitter.com/NPTzYDkysz — Tanner Barth (@tanner_barth) February 16, 2021

The Leland Fire Department posted on Facebook it is heading to Ocean Isle Beach to help with rescue operations.

WWAY also reports thousands of people are without power.

It’s unclear if there are any injuries.