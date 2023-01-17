WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police and the FBI are investigating after two radio towers were damaged last week.

Stu Epperson, president and founder of the Truth Network, which airs Christian talk shows, told FOX8 that he thinks the towers were deliberately damaged and hopes the investigation provides answers.

“Today has been one of the toughest days of broadcasting life…someone has destroyed several of our towers,” Epperson said in social media post. “Criminal investigation is underway…please PRAY…for the person responsible to come to faith in Christ, for law enforcement and for our team as they rush to get us back on air.”

Epperson said a tower fell when the temperature dropped in December, but he thought it was caused by cold weather.

When another tower fell around a week later, Epperson said he became suspicious and called authorities, who determined that the damage was intentional.

“We’re looking for any kind of help to try to bring this thing to closure,” Epperson said.

The investigation is ongoing.

WSJS host Josh Graham said 101.5 FM/AM 600 is temporarily off the air but that listeners can tune in at 104.9 FM, 103.1 FM or online.