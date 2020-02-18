Darius Rucker to be 2020 ambassador for South Carolina tourism

FILE – In this May 25, 2018 file photo, Darius Rucker performs on NBC’s Today show at Rockefeller Plaza in New York. The Country singer couldn’t quite believe it when he was surprised this week with the news that his song “Wagon Wheel” was certified eight times platinum, making it one of the top five most popular country singles ever. On Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, Rucker stopped by the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum to his items in an exhibit, but his label, Universal Music Group Nashville, surprised him with a plaque featuring eight platinum-colored records. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Three-time GRAMMY Award winner and South Carolina native Darius Rucker will serve as an official ambassador for South Carolina tourism in 2020.

Rucker will share his music and name recognition to strengthen the state’s tourism brand, working collaboratively with the Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism to promote South Carolina.

Under the partnership, Rucker will make appearances at several major tourism events, including the RBC Heritage golf tournament on Hilton Head Island in April. He also will appear on marketing material for the state’s DiSCover campaign.

“Darius Rucker is a home-grown star with a genuine love of his state,” said Duane Parrish, as he announced the partnership at the annual Governor’s Conference on Tourism and Travel on Monday in Myrtle Beach. “His story and talent are attractions themselves. We are looking forward to working with him this year!”

At several of Rucker’s 2020 concerts, SCPRT will promote South Carolina with 30-second commercials.

“Whether he’s singing about his hometown or talking about his life experiences, you can tell Darius Rucker is proud of where he’s from,” Parrish said. “Our partnership is a natural fit.”