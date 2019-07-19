Darla Moore: Taking vote, not reopening USC president search would anger donors

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – There’s been a last minute voice injected into the divisive search for a new University of South Carolina president.

Billionaire businesswoman Darla Moore sent a letter to trustees late Thursday saying taking a vote Friday instead of reopening the search would damage the school and anger massive donors like herself.

The front-runner for the new president, retired Army general and West Point Superintendent Robert Caslen, did not get a vote last April before trustees agreed to reopen the search.

