Darla Moore: Taking vote, not reopening USC president search would anger donors

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – There’s been a last minute voice injected into the divisive search for a new University of South Carolina president.
Billionaire businesswoman Darla Moore sent a letter to trustees late Thursday saying taking a vote Friday instead of reopening the search would damage the school and anger massive donors like herself.
The front-runner for the new president, retired Army general and West Point Superintendent Robert Caslen, did not get a vote last April before trustees agreed to reopen the search.