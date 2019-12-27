Dash cam footage shows SC chase that ended in fatal crash into house

SENECA, S.C. (WSPA) – 7 News obtained dash-cam footage that shows a chase that ended with the death of Oconee County woman Vanessa Neimeyer.

Neimeyer’s mother, Shirley Neimeyer, told 7 News is was very emotional spending Christmas without her.

On July 1 around 11:30 p.m., a car rolled through a checkpoint, setting into motion a chase that would end in tragedy. A South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper began pursuing the Crown Victoria, which at one point passed a stopped car in the wrong lane. After about a minute, the car veered off the road at the intersection of Wells Highway and U.S. 76 and crashed into a house.

Then, the trooper left the patrol car and chased the suspect on foot. According to the incident report, the trooper found the suspect with his hands up, standing at the edge of the woods.

“Why were you running man?” the trooper asked the suspect. “It was a bet,” he replied.

The trooper detained the suspect, identified as El Asia Muhammad.

“Is anybody hurt? Is anybody in there?” Muhammad asked after being placed in a patrol car.

Meanwhile, another trooper was at the car, which had hit the basement of the house, where he handcuffed another person he found lying on the sidewalk outside the house.

Inside the house was Vanessa Neimeyer, who was in bed when the car landed on top of her. The incident report said she called out for help. She died at the scene.

The passenger who was handcuffed was not injured and was released to his mother, according to the incident report.

In a previous report, 7 News said Muhammad was charged with DUI, but he was actually charged with failure to stop for blue lights resulting in death, driving under suspension, hit and run resulting in death and failure to comply with a police officer. Records show he is still being held at the Oconee County Detention Center.

A spokesperson from the South Carolina Department of Public Safety has not responded to requests for comment.