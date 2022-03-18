CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Video shows the moment a container fell onto a Charleston Police Department cruiser, crushing part of it, and then fall over the Wando Bridge during strong winds last weekend.

Much of the Lowcountry saw high winds as a cold front moved across the region on March 12; police had to shut down I-526 because of numerous incidents involving transfer trucks and containers.

An officer was in his cruiser assisting a motorist on top of the James B. Edwards Bridge, or Wando Bridge, when an 18-wheeler passed by — winds blew the container off the truck and struck the cruiser.

CPD cruiser crushed by 18-wheeler’s container | Photo courtesy Charleston PD

The container then went over the side of the bridge and into the Wando River. Police said the cruiser was totaled.

When News 2 caught up with Charleston Police Lieutenant Wojslawowicz later that afternoon, we were told the involved officer, Craig Jones, was “doing okay” after going to the hospital to get checked out.

“Thankfully, no life-endangering issues, so he’ll be fine, he’s a little sore but it could’ve been much, much worse,” said Lt. Wojslawowicz.

Officer Jones was later released from the hospital.

Coast Guard crews began searching for the empty container in the Wando River and later pulled it out of the water on Monday.