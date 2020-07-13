Data reveals South Carolinians who gather in groups of 50 have nearly 100% chance of contacting COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – New data from Georgia Tech reveals your risk of contracting the coronavirus after appearing in a crowd.

According to the new model, if you are in a group of 50 you have an 84% chance of being with someone who is infected in Georgia, and a 98% chance if you live n Arizona. Those percentages turn a little grimmer back home, revealing your risk in South Carolina is nearly 100%.

The data shows your risk of contracting the virus is slightly lower when attending gatherings like dinner parties, which is approximately a 36% chance.

Researchers say the information is based on real-time COVID-19 surveillance data.

DATA Map: covid19risk.biosci.gatech.edu/

You can view the map and see the most recent data by clicking here and visiting the Real-time US and state-level estimates.