NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Saturday marks the fourth day of the “Great Lake Fire” in the Croatan National Forest.

The U.S. Forest Service – National Forests in North Carolina posted an update on its Facebook page Saturday morning. Officials report the fire remains at 35,000 acres consumed with 10% containment as of around 10 a.m. Saturday. It has grown five times its reported size of 7,000 acres, which was reported on Friday morning.

Lia Parker, Public Information Officer with the US Forest Service, said additional ground and aerial resources have been called up to assist in fighting the fire. The Southern Area Red Team, a Type 1 incident management team, was due to arrive on Sunday, and the fire will enter a unified command.

The cause of the Great Lake Fire remains under investigation.

Scope of the fire

The fire was first detected Wednesday evening, according to the United States Forest Service. Crews worked to put in containment lines around the fire, which was around 50 acres at the start. Limited growth happened on Thursday before the reported 7,000 acres early Friday.

By midday, the fire had reached 12,000 acres and was up to 17,000 acres later on Friday as primary and secondary containment lines were established on the eastern, southern and western sides of the fire, Parker said. That was done with an emphasis to protect private land to the north.

Croatan National Forest covers 160,000 acres and is home to a number of rare carnivorous plants like the Venus fly-trap, sunder and pitcher plant. It is remote and is bordered on three sides by bodies of water, including Bogue Sound.

Firefighters from the US Forest Service, North Carolina Forest Service and Craven County fire departments were among those battling the blaze.

Friday’s photos

Smoke from Croatan National Forest fire in Greenville (Angie Quezada, WNCT photo)

Smoke from Croatan National Forest fire in Greenville (Alayna Verduyn, WNCT photo)

Smoke from Croatan National Forest fire in Greenville (Courtney Layton, WNCT photo)

Smoke from Croatan National Forest fire in New Bern (Cheyenne Pagan, WNCT photo)

Smoke from Croatan National Forest fire in Jones County (Claire Curry, WNCT photo)

Smoke from Croatan National Forest fire in Greenville (Ken Watlington, WNCT photo)

Smoke from Croatan National Forest fire in Greenville (Ken Watlington, WNCT photo)

Smoke from Croatan National Forest fire in Greenville (Ken Watlington, WNCT photo)

Smoke from Croatan National Forest fire in Greenville (Ken Watlington, WNCT photo)

Weather conditions

Windy conditions pushed smoke and ash north as far as the North Carolina-Virginia state line. Smoky conditions were experienced north of the fire, from New Bern to Kinston, Greenville, Washington, Williamston and areas beyond.

Parker said communities to the north of Croatan National Forest could expect smoke impacts to continue. The wind direction was expected to come from the north and then west, potentially impacting the communities south and east of the forest. A chance of rain was expected in the forecast for Saturday, which may reduce fire behavior in some areas and increase the percentage of the area contained.

Raw video, WNCT’s Claire Curry

Health conditions

Air quality maps from several sources, including the NC Department of Environmental Quality, IQAir.com and AirNow.gov showed unhealthy breathing conditions for Saturday for Beaufort, Bertie, Craven, Pamlico, Pitt, Washington and other Eastern North Carolina counties.

Meteorologist Max Claypool video

Travel

Travelers on highways adjacent to the fire should proceed with caution, especially on Highways 17 and 70, where firefighters are operating. Expect smoke in the area, particularly in the mornings and evenings, officials said.

The fire has forced Catfish Lake Road to close. The Black Lake OHV area remained until further notice.

Friday evening WNCT report