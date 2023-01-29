GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) — A daycare worker was charged after police said she did nothing to stop assaults between 4-year-olds.

The Greenwood Police Department said the SC Department of Social Services notified them Monday about an incident that occurred on the morning of Jan. 20 at the Gleamns daycare on Bypass 25.

“I believe they reviewed some of the security footage and saw where the altercation happened between the children. This teacher was apparently, I guess, present in the room and did nothing to physically stop the assault,” said Sergeant Jonathan Link.

Link, with the Greenwood Police Department, said after speaking with DSS and investigating, it became necessary to sign a warrant for the worker’s failure to act in protection of the children.

According to the police report, two students attacked two other students, repeatedly hitting them in the face with hands and pencils before pushing them to the ground and kicking and stomping on them.

“The teacher claims that she told them once or twice, at least. She told them verbally to stop bothering each other but did nothing to intervene on the fights,” said Sergeant Link. It carried on for quite a while, apparently.”

The worker was identified as Shate Middleton.

Police said Middleton claimed she told the kids to stop but did not physically restrain them because of her interpretation of the agency’s policy.

No injuries were reported as a result of the assault.

“The teacher is supposed to be stepping in and protect the health and wellbeing of the ones who are being attacked and also, teaching all the children that this is not proper behavior,” said the Sergeant.

The DSS website shows that the last three inspections of the daycare found no violations. The only complaints listed are from Jan. 20 and Monday. The website shows it is the highest-rated child care facility in Greenwood County.