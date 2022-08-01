BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened along U.S. 52.

SCHP said that at about 12:30 a.m. on July 28 a 2014 Honda motorcycle was traveling east on US 52 near Teepsie Lane when the crash happened.

The crash was discovered on July 31.

According to Trooper Nick Pye, the motorcycle ran off the left side of the road and hit a tree.

The driver was found dead at the scene from injuries he received in the crash.

He was later identified as 33-year-old Andrew Johnson, of Saint Stephen.