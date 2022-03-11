SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One man was killed and an off-duty Salisbury firefighter was injured in a shooting Thursday morning, the Salisbury Police Department said.

Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots around 9 a.m. Thursday, March 10, at a home in the 900 block of Sunset Drive. Two men were found in the front yard of the home suffering from gunshot wounds and were transported to the hospital where one of them was pronounced dead, police said.

Sunset Drive Homicide Investigation

Sunset Drive Homicide Investigation

Sunset Drive Homicide Investigation

Sunset Drive Homicide Investigation

Salisbury PD won’t confirm the exact details of what happened, but they do say they are not looking for any suspects and there is no danger to the public.

“I was just in my home around nine o’clock, and all I know is I heard ‘pow pow pow pow pow pow,’” said a neighbor, who didn’t want to be identified. “It was just absolutely terrifying, so I yelled to my seven-year-old son, and I said, ‘get down and get to the bathroom.’”

A bullet went through the fence of the home where the shooting occurred, and into the woman’s home, not far from where her son was watching TV.

“Today, I’ve just been uncomfortable in my own home, which is sad,” she said.

Salisbury Police Officers say when they arrived at the home on Sunset Drive, they found the two males in the front yard. One was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and later died. The other, the off-duty firefighter, had been shot once and is expected to be OK.

“It’s hard to know that you may have trusted people that live beside you, and they may have gotten into a simple argument or something, and it resorted to this,” said the neighbor. “I guess you always knew that something could happen wherever you’re at, whether it be in a restaurant or a grocery store, but you don’t ever think you’ll be in your home.”

Salisbury Police also says no one is being charged at this time. Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 866-639-5245.