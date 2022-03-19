OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — A man will not be charged following a deadly shooting on a pontoon boat on a South Carolina lake, authorities said.

The shooting, which happened Tuesday on Lake Keowee near Fall Creek Landing No. 2, has been ruled self-defense, according to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.

Once deputies arrived on the scene, they learned that a man and a woman on a pontoon boat saw a man and a woman, who had been on a jet ski, in distress in the water. Neither one was wearing a life jacket.

According to the sheriff’s office, the couple drove the pontoon over and got the man and woman out of the water and onto the pontoon boat. The jet ski was still running and doing circles in the lake.

Deputies said the man who had been rescued became agitated and began assaulting the couple on the pontoon boat. Investigators were told that the man may have wanted to get back to the jet ski.

The sheriff’s office said the woman, who had been on the jet ski, pushed the man, who had also been on the jet ski, back into the water. The couple then helped the man get back on the boat a second time.

After a second encounter, deputies said the man on the pontoon shot the man because he feared for his and his wife’s life. Nathan Drew Morgan, 29, of Walhalla, was shot in the chest while on the pontoon boat, according to the Oconee County Coroner’s Office.

Investigators were told that there may have been some type of argument between the man and the woman on the jet ski before they were ejected into the water.

According to the sheriff’s office, the 10th Circuit Solicitor’s Office determined that the case was self-defense based on evidence presented by investigators on Thursday.