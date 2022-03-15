CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A death investigation is underway after a 2-year-old boy was found unresponsive at Park Road Park in south Charlotte over the weekend, according to CMPD.

Officers responded to 911 calls from Park Road Park around 9 a.m. Saturday, March 12. A 2-year-old boy was found unresponsive and was transported to Atrium Main Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The incident is currently classified as a death investigation with sudden or natural causes with a standard follow-up section assigned to homicide, according to the police report.

QCN was at the scene on Saturday and observed CSI combing the area. There is no mention of any charges and this remains an active investigation.