Death investigation underway after body found in creek in Laurinburg

LAURINBURG, NC (WBTW) – A death investigation is underway after a body was found in a creek in Laurinburg.

Officers responded to a creek “adjacent to US 401 South near the 1800 Block” around 7 p.m. Monday in reference to a body that had been found, the Laurinburg Police Department says. “The body was removed from the creek” and will be sent to the NC Medical Examiner’s Office for identification and further investigation.

Foul play isn’t suspected at this time and an investigation is ongoing.

