Death investigation underway after woman’s remains found in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A death investigation is underway after remains were found in Cherokee County on Sunday.

Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said he is investigating the death of a woman found in a Gaffney field Sunday afternoon.

Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office deputies discovered the remains in a shallow grave in a corn field near the end of Concord Heights at about 2 p.m. while searching for a woman who had been reported missing by family members, the coroner said.

An autopsy will be performed in order to confirm identity and the cause of death. Check back for updates.