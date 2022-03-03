WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty in the case of a woman who they say killed her child.

Kimberly Monique Smith, 37, of Rural Hall, was charged with murder and intentional child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury in the June 2021 death of 5-year-old Kendall Marquise Smith.

Kendall was found unresponsive and taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A medical examiner determined that Kendall’s death was a homicide.

The District Attorney’s Office confirmed that prosecutors would be seeking the death penalty in this case. There are 11 aggravating circumstances that prosecutors can use to pursue the death penalty.

Smith was the legal mother of the children but was not their biological mother. She had been their guardian for two years prior to Kendall’s death. A Winston-Salem police captain went on to describe the situation as the worst case of abuse he’s seen in 16 years.

A 6-year-old child was also found in the home and EMS identified signs of trauma and injury. The child was taken into protective custody.

Court documents detail that child had several fresh and healing bruises on their back, chest and legs, along with a healing rib fracture, and a healing upper arm fracture.