GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) -– A Democratic nominee for the North Carolina General Assembly is scheduled to be in Guilford County District Court Monday morning to face weapons charges from an arrest just after last year’s General Election.

Democratic nominee Sherrie Young in House District 59. (CANDIDATE PHOTO)

Sherrie Young, the Democrat chosen to face incumbent Republican state Rep. Jon Hardister of Whitsett in the race for House District 59, was arrested by Greensboro police on Nov. 7 and charged with two misdemeanors, including discharging a firearm in the city, the Guilford Court court docket says.

Young, whose listed address is 205 Windhill Court in Greensboro, did not answer the phone number listed on her file with the state Board of Elections. The phone was not set up for voicemail, its default message said.

Young also did not respond to an email sent by WGHP to an address that she used to correspond before the primary.

Young beat another newcomer, Eddie Aday of Gibsonville, by about a 3-1 margin in May to earn the right to face Hardister, who is seeking a seventh term in the House and serves as its majority whip. Hardister was unopposed in the primary.

Young’s case is in District Court, and no prosecuting attorney had been assigned. The file also does not name an attorney representing Young, court spokesperson Steve Cole said.

Cole said it’s unclear what would take place – including whether a trial would be held – at the appearance but that it could be about Young’s representation.

A Greensboro police spokesperson said she would try to find the police report about the case, but she has not provided that report to WGHP.

The Rhino Times did see the report and said that Young was arrested at 9:22 p.m. at 5315 Ian Drive “for discharging a handgun. She reportedly had threatened people with a handgun and fired it within 150 feet of a residence.”

The election

Young defeated Aday in the primary even though she had no prior election experience, did little campaigning and raised or spent very little money. She has no campaign website and a very limited presence on the omnibus voting information site Ballotpedia.com.

In the spring, she told WGHP that she decided to enter the race “to make a difference in my community tremendously. Being a voice for the people is the most important structure in areas of environmental awareness, fair regulations and over taxation.”

Absentee balloting is already underway for the Nov. 8 election, and early voting starts on Oct. 20.