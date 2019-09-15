Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders to speak at the College of Charleston

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders will speak at the College of Charleston’s Bully Pulpit Series.

The event will be happening at the Johnson Center Gymnasium at 30 George Street and will begin at 6:00 PM.

The program is free and open to the public; tickets are not required.

The mission of the Bully Pulpit Series is to promote and create political participation throughout the College of Charleston’s community by providing a platform for dialogue with some of our nation’s leaders.

