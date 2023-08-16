CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., is bringing his campaign to the Palmetto State this week.

Kennedy will kick off his multiday campaign swing through South Carolina Wednesday evening with a town hall event in Charleston.

According to campaign officials, Kennedy is expected to deliver a “message of economic hope” as he addresses rising food and energy costs; credit card debt; and how to tackle the affordable housing crisis.

This will mark Kennedy’s first visit to the early-voting state since launching his longshot presidential bid in April.

The event is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at The Wonderer, 1705 Meeting Street Road.