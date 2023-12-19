MCCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A bridge in McClellanville that washed out during a coastal storm on Sunday has been repaired.

About 100 residents in the Silver Hills community were left isolated after the Old Cemetery Bridge was damaged along Old Cemetery Road as high water moved through the area.

Crews with the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) worked overnight Monday to restore the bridge, which is now open to motorists.

SCDOT said the final paving of the roadway will take place when temperatures allow.

“Local crews from Charleston County and the Town of McClellanville worked alongside us to provide a temporary access road. With Old Cemetery Road restored, that access road will now become an emergency access,” said SCDOT.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office also assisted while the bridge was closed.