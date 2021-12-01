Deputies: 1 in custody, 1 still at large after shots hit vehicle in Robeson County

ST. PAULS, N.C. (WBTW) — One man has been taken into custody and another man remains at large after shots were fired into a vehicle on Sunday, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies arrested Dylan Sirmans, 20, of Lumberton, after responding to the 13000 block of Highway 301 in St. Pauls. He was charged with felony conspiracy and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle. He was given a $500,000 secured bond and taken to the Robeson County Detention Center.

Sirmans was also charged with felony conspiracy and discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling after a shooting in May, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities are still looking for Tymele McCrae. He has also been charged with felony conspiracy and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle.

Deputies said the shooting happened about 2:15 p.m. Sunday. The victims told deputies they were traveling near Bell Road in St. Pauls when the occupants of two other vehicles started shooting at each other while traveling on the highway. The victims said their vehicle was hit several times during the shooting.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3170 or 910- 671-3100.