FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people have been arrested in Cumberland County in connection to a drug trafficking operation, according to deputies.

It stems from a partnership with multiple agencies that began in July to dismantle a drug trafficking organization in the Eastern District of North Carolina.

During the investigation, deputies said someone bought about four pounds of methamphetamine and two ounces of heroin from Spring Lake.

Wednesday, deputies said they executed a search warrant at a home on the 3000 block of Sandhill Drive in Fayetteville, an apartment on the 1800 block of Rivers Edge Road in Spring Lake, and a home on the 300 block of Eagle St. in Spring Lake.

Across the three locations, deputies said they seized the following:

59.98 grams of fentanyl

2.32 grams of cocaine

113.70 grams of methamphetamine

610.05 grams of marijuana

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration considers only two milligrams of fentanyl to be deadly. The amount that deputies seized is equivalent to 59,980 milligrams.

Latiana Shanese McQueen, 33, of Spring Lake, and Neal Advin Powell, 56, of Spring Lake were arrested.

McQueen is charged with trafficking opium, possession with intent to sell cocaine, possession with intent to sell marijuana, maintain dwelling for controlled substance, manufacture cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Powell is charged with trafficking by possession of methamphetamine and trafficking by possession of fentanyl.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit at (910) 677-5525 or Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Crime Stoppers’ information may also be submitted electronically by visiting their website and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.