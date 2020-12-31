Deputies: 2 arrested after breaking into and entering a Lumberton home

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men after authorities said they broke and entered into a home.

Deputies responded at 2:24 p.m. on Wednesday to an address on Broadridge Road in Lumberton for the report of a breaking and entering in progress, according to information from the sheriff’s office. The homeowner was able to contact the suspects until deputies arrived.

Deputies arrested 28-year-old Christopher Ellerby after a foot pursuit. He was charged with conspiracy to breaking and entering, breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering.

Devin Curtis, 23, of Boston, and formerly of Lumberton, was arrested at about 9 p.m. He was charged with conspiracy to breaking and entering, breaking and entering and larceny of a firearm.

Deputies recovered a gun and other property, according to the sheriff’s office.

Both men were booked into the Robeson County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.