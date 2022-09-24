Nashawna Sheree Bagley, 47, of Pittsboro, and Gloria Ellen Young, 43, of Siler City. Photos from Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Two mothers were arrested this week after they got into a fight at a North Carolina high school, according to deputies.

The incident was reported Tuesday morning at the parking lot of Northwood High School in Pittsboro, North Carolina, according to a news release from the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.

Student resource officers from the campus responded immediately when they found “multiple students and adults engaged in a physical altercation,” the news release said.

Northwood High School was put under lockdown as a precaution, according to deputies.

The scene was secured and students were able to go to their next classes, the news release said, adding no weapons were involved.

Two juveniles were involved in the incident, but no identifying information was released.

The adults, Nashawna Sheree Bagley, 47, of Pittsboro, North Carolina and Gloria Ellen Young, 43, of Siler City, North Carolina were accused of assaulting each other, the news release said.

They were charged with simple assault, affray and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The adults involved are no longer allowed on school grounds. The two women are parents of students at Northwood High School, according to Chatham County Lt. Sara Park.

“As adults, we are responsible for providing our children with safe, inclusive, and constructive learning environments,” Mike Roberson, of Chatham County, said in the news release. “We must model respect, professionalism, and kindness to one another in all that we do in order to cultivate those same behaviors in our homes and schools.”

Pittsboro police also responded to the incident.