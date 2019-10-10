Deputies: 82-year-old NC man charged with sex crimes involving minor

Edwin Lee Nobles (photo provided by WNCT)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) An 82-year-old North Carolina man has been charged with sex crimes involving a minor, deputies said.

On Wednesday, detectives from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office arrested Edwin Lee Nobles of Beaufort County, North Carolina.   

Nobles was sent to the Pitt County Detention Center on three counts of a first-degree statutory sex offense, all felonies, involving a child under the age of 13.

He is being held under a $1.5 million bond. 

