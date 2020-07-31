Deputies arrest man accused in shooting of 4-year-old in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Deputies have arrested a man accused in the shooting of a four-year-old in Lumberton Tuesday.

According to deputies, Da’Vern Jaquan Inman, 19, of Orrum was arrested Thursday at the Royal Inn Hotel on Lackey Street in Lumberton.

Inman is charged with assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling, two counts of felony conspiracy, and injury to personal property.

Inman was booked into the Robeson County Detention Center on a $100,000 secured bond.

According to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, a four-year-old was shot on EagleWood Loop around 10:00 p.m. Tuesday. The child’s injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

The child was shot while inside a home and a second home was also shot into, deputies said.